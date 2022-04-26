Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday stormed Ogun State to rally support for his presidential ambition.

The VP, who paid visits to the palaces of the Akakrigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, and the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, respectively, to solicit their royal blessings in his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023, also met APC delegates in the state at the Presidential Lodge, behind closed door.

Speaking at the palace of Akakrigbo, Osinbajo explained that he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

He recounted his contributions to the present federal government, noting that he was actively involved in the judiciary reforms and its repositioning to work optimally, and ensure that judges are adequately enumerated.

He added that working with President Buhari had exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning economy, security, among others.

“The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and building on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country”, Osinbajo stated.

He, however, commended Abiodun-led administration for the giant strides it has recorded in the last three years, expressing the hope that his quest to lead the country would be fruitful.

In his remarks, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared that the state would support the presidential ambition to enable him continue with some of the laudable projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said Osinbajo in the last seven years had contributed to the many successes recorded by the federal government, noting “he is eminently qualified to lead the country”.

“The Vice President’s present here is homecoming. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to lead the country in a higher capacity.

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president. We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you”, Abiodun stated.

The governor, who extolled the VP’s academic exploit, recalled how he stood with during his gubernatorial election and described him as a man who is interested in fairness, justice, equity and the Rule of Law

In their respective remarks, Oba Ajayi and Oba Gbadebo, posited that the vice president was competent with the required qualification to lead the nation, observing that his performance as the acting president is there for all to see.