From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in Osun State is a test case for the 2023 election which he predicted that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will win.

Diri who was the Chairman of the national campaign council for the Osun governorship election said the Osun governorship victory is a statement of intentions by the opposition party to reclaim the Presidency.

According to him, the Osun election was a national election to demonstrate the winning ability of the PDP.

Meanwhile the Bayelsa State PDP has hailed Diri for leading the national campaign council to victory in Osun.

The state publicity secretary, Mr Ebiye Ogoli in a statement commended the people of Osun for reposing their confidence in Senator Ademola Adeleke through their votes.

Ogoli said the people of Osun stood firm to defend democracy by resisting all forms of blackmail, intimidation and violence unleashed on them by hired APC thugs.

He called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections so that the PDP can return to the path of progress.

Ogili seized the opportunity to appeal to members of the party in Bayelsa State and other parts of the country to close ranks for the party’s victory in 2023.

The statement read in part, “We wish to reassure all Nigerians and Bayelsans in particular, that PDP is on a rescue mission to salvage Nigeria from all the evils of APC’s eight year misrule and we reiterate our appeal to them to reject the APC at the polls whenever the occasion presents itself. We continue our call on all patriotic citizens to join or rally round our Party, the PDP to enthrone a new Nigeria guided by the vision of our founding fathers.

“Conclusively, we call on all members of our party to close ranks, both in our state and beyond to accept and be part of the on-going reconciliatory efforts within the PDP. As a Party, we do have a national obligation to save our country and deliver it from the myriad of woes bedevilling it. We appeal to everyone’s sense of patriotism to be awakened to the urgent need to drive a new process for national rebirth and survival. This appeal which we make in good faith should please, take precedence over all other considerations.”

Also on Monday, hundreds of PDP members and supporters trooped to the Peace Park opposite Bayelsa Government House to welcome back Diri to the state.

The welcome ceremony which was more like a carnival had a road show by PDP members waving the flags of the party.

Top government functionaries and the governor’s wife, Dr Mrs Gloria Diri were at the Bayelsa Airport to welcome Diri before proceeding to the where party members welcomed him with music and loud cheers.