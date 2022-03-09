From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Tinubu political support organisation Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) has said that all presidential hopefuls for the 2023 presidential elections have not shown any sign of commitment like Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done.

The DOJ called on the presidential contenders to accept Tinubu’s candidature and support him to become Nigeria’s next president.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The National Coordinator of the organisation, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, stated this Wednesday in a statement made available to reporters in Kaduna.

‘With the zoning of presidency to South West Nigeria, the Disciples of Jagaban are once again calling all presidential hopefuls in Nigeria, particularly from the same Southwest to accept the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since he towers above all other contestants,’ he stated.

‘Tinubu is coming to serve us as Nigerians, and not as a boss to rule over us; he would positively lead us to the promised land.

“DOJ urges APC/PDP leaders, religious leaders traditional leaders and the entire youths of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the best candidate.

‘Let’s remember that Tinubu himself was a youth leader during the years of the NADECO (National Democratic Coalition) days, as he led the youths to wage the battle and the struggle.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘As a governor, he changed the lives of thousands of youths for good, raising a world-class generation of politicians.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘When he became the governor of just a State in 1999, he used his gifts and skills he gathered while working with multinational industries in the US and in the Nigerian oil industry as the Treasurer of Mobil Oil Unlimited at that time to change the face of Lagos State positively. Even those who do not like him can testify to this undisputed fact.

‘After he finished his tenure as a governor, he had every chance to become either a Senator or a Minister; but in order to acquire more knowledge to lead the country well and rescue it from the Hawks and change the country for better, Asiwaju turned himself into a classroom learner to gather more wisdom and skills. He created enough time to read widely to guide himself.

‘While he started as a youth leader, he increased in wisdom with age in the process. That is why he is currently the ideal and the most qualified politician in the entire length and breadth of the country.

“The feat became easy for him because, after his governorship tenure, he completely avoided any other public offices to tactically enable him to bring to fruition God’s divine mission and vision for him, towards the liberation of his country by becoming the President in 2023, God willing.

‘It is not surprising therefore that some of his students who could not wait to graduate from his school, returning to the classroom, under the tutelage of the Master Strategist with warm embrace!

‘Those who left to challenge his undisputed leadership failed and later returned to the fold. This is to show that as he started as a youth leader, it took time to prepare for the great task.

‘This is not just campaigning for Tinubu, it is an appeal to all Nigerians, irrespective of our ethnic and religion to come together to give Tinubu all the desired support he needs to rescue the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the President.

‘DOJ is a rescue team in this mission of supporting Tinubu because he truly means well for this country,’ the statement said.