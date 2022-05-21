By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has declared that its platform is not a second option for corrupt politicians who were desperate to realise their political ambition at all costs.

The acting National Chairman of SDP, Chief Supo Shonibare, stated after the successful conduct of the party congress in the Lagos State chapter.

Shonibare said the party’s door is open to aggrieved politicians who fail to clinch their party’s ticket for any political office but to get SDP’s ticket, the politicians must be ready to submit themselves to stringent conditions, including an integrity test.

On rumour of former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, planning to use the party as a second option if, he fails to clinch his party’s ticket, he said: “Yes, we will welcome anyone who feels cheated by other political parties but must be consistent with integrity.

“If he (Tinubu) comes, it won’t be automatic, what we would emphasise is consistency with integrity within the public officer.

“Also anyone who is controversial, rated low or with baggage, who doesn’t have integrity will not be allowed. SDP leadership does not want the party to be an opportunistic vehicle,” he said.

Shonibare maintained that the party would only give consideration to individuals cheated by his party but not to anyone in controversial circumstances

Meanwhile, Otunba Tunde Onakoya has been elected as the party’s new chairman in Lagos State.

Onakoya was re-elected as chairman of the party along with 29 other state executive members by delegates drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state at a congress held at the Institute of Medical Research Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

The new officers were elected for a four-year term of office by delegates through a voice vote suggested by a delegate from Mushin Local Government, Captain Awonuga Adetayo and seconded by another delegate from Surulere Local Government, a Nollywood actor, Sunny Mcdonald.