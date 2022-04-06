From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said on Wednesday that his next political moves would be disclosed in a couple of days. Governor Okowa is believed to be eying a higher political office and has been consulting stakeholders across the country.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, the governor expressed his readiness to abide by the decision of his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the contentious issue of zoning of the presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

He said the outcome of the Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee which threw the race open, was only a recommendation that would be subjected to further deliberation at the level of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party before a decision would be taken.

On the speculation that the governor had procured the nomination and expression of interest forms for the Delta North Senatorial election, the commissioner said it was within his boss’s right to return to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

He said he could not confirm or deny if the governor actually bought forms for the senatorial election.

‘If he wants to return to the Senate where he made remarkable footprints, it is within his democratic right. He did not inform me, I did not accompany him to pick a form for Senate, and so since it is within his right and there is no law that says you must announce it when you pick a form, I am not in a position to confirm or deny whether he has the forms or not,’ Aniagwu stated.

‘The only thing I know is that my governor has been very busy consulting, knowing that whichever position he would proceed to from here would require a larger number of persons in the political space.

‘He is consulting a number of persons. I am sure you saw a picture yesterday with a former president of this country. And about three days ago, you saw four prominent Nigerians who came to visit him along the same line of consultation.

‘And between now and a couple of days, you will be able to know the outcome of his consultation with some of his colleagues and some other prominent politicians in the country,’ he said.

Aniagwu insisted that the pre-occupation of his boss at the moment was how to bring the nation out of the woods, and redirect towards the path of progress and prosperity.

‘My governor is very much disturbed just like every other Nigerian about the goings-on in the country, that the level of poverty has climbed to the roof, even as insecurity has become a major challenge.

‘My boss is very much concerned as to how we can bring these to an end so that we recover and regain our country and begin to point to the direction we once saw in the PDP days.

‘He is much more concerned that whoever comes on board should be able to address the issues and get Nigerians to enjoy the freedom which they once enjoyed; to enjoy a buoyant economy which they once enjoyed, and to enjoy the very social fabrics that bind us together as a people.

‘But if in the event that in doing so, other leaders believe that he has what it takes to play those roles, he is very much willing to give his best to ensure that we have a better country,’ the commissioner stated.