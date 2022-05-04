From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The member representing the Ovia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has received a unanimous endorsement from his Constituents for a second term in office after declaring his intention to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

At the carnival-like declaration rally, which was held at Iguobazuwa, members and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared their support for Idahosa’s re-election bid.

The chairmen of the APC in Ovia South West and Ovia North East, Messrs Emmanuel Ogbomo and Oscar Aghedo, respectively, commended the lawmaker for his constant interaction with his constituents since he assumed office in 2019.

They noted that the bottom-top approach the lawmaker adopted in tackling challenges in the area has helped changed the menace of under-representation the people have suffered in the past, even as they pointed out that Idahosa has within a short time attracted unprecedented government presence to the area and also provided empowerment opportunities to the people.

“Not that we have not had representatives before, but you have simply made the difference with your approach in dealing with decades of abandonment we have suffered before now.

“While we commend you for all this and many more, I must join force with the people in declaring total support for your re-election,” Ogbomo stated.

On his part, Aghedo said history will not be kind to them if they fail to align themselves to the wishes of the people.

“We are not just speaking as party members here, but aligning ourselves to what the people have concluded, to send you back to Abuja”, Aghedo added.

In his remark, Idahosa used the occasion to reel out his achievements, saying that he has good stories to tell when the campaign kicks off.

“As at the last count, we have 71 projects spread across the 23 wards that make up the constituency, which include the construction of 21 schools, amongst others.

“I have 14 motions and four bills to my credit. These motions and bills are impactful ones that add value to our very existence as a people, State and country as a whole.

“I really want to appreciate the good people of Ovia for their love, support and prayers.

“Of a truth, we have good stories to tell. I promise to do more for my people, I won’t rest until we get the Ovia of our dream”, the lawmaker added.