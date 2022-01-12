From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Ahead of the 2023 general elections, youths of the Ovia Federal Constituency have announced that they have commenced mass mobilisation of voters in support of the aspiration of Omosede Igbinedion to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The youths comprising members of various political parties, civil society organisations, students and artisans, said their support for Igbinedion was because of the numerous projects she attracted to Ovia when she was first elected between 2015 and 2019.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Agbonlahor Ikponmwosa, who spoke‎ on the platform of Ovia Youths Vanguard (OYV), urged the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure Igbinedion gets the party’s nomination, assuring that‎ the group would embark on a house to house campaign to woo voters in the constituency.

Ikponmwosa stated that Ovia lost a voice in the House of Representatives in 2019, disclosing‎ that the group has contributed money to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for Igbinedion for the former lawmaker.

“We are a bipartisan group who wanted somebody that could represent Ovia in Abuja. There is no Ovia representation in the House of Representatives.

“In our quest to get Omosede Igbinedion into the race, over 2000 youths have contributed funds to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for her. We are going to beg her to join the race because Ovia needs to regain its glory”,‎ Ikponmwosa