From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ado-Ekiti Ward 4 meeting venue canvassing support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 poll.

Oyebanji who said he had made a commitment to Tinubu that Ekiti State would turn in the highest percentage of votes, after Lagos State, urged the APC members to mobilise massive votes for the APC candidate in order for the party to retain the presidency.

The Governor said the emergence of Tinubu in the 2023 election would bring a lot of dividends to the state in terms of development and welfare of the people.

“What Asiwaju’s votes meant for us are numerous because I have spoken at length with him on issues concerning Ekiti and I told him that Ekiti will deliver highest percentage of votes in the Southwest after Lagos. He looked at me and said if you achieve that, I will surprise you. So, let’s do what I have promised on your behalf. Let’s mobilise and vote massively for our own Asiwaju.”

The Governor, who came into the ward meeting unannounced, was welcomed by jubilant members with songs .

Speaking further, the Governor said Ekiti people have many good reasons to vote massively for Tinubu, whose daughter is married to an Ekiti man. He said the state would benefit from Asiwaju’s presidency in terms of infrastructure development, adding that the APC Presidential flag bearer remains the most capable and most experienced of all the candidates.

Oyebanji also canvassed support for all candidates of the party in the state and National Assembly elections.

The Governor also assured political leaders in the grassroots that their choices and recommendations would be respected while making political appointments into his government.

He urged them to push forward for appointments only those who regularly attend ward meetings with them, adding that leaders who are recommended from the grassroots more often stay connected to the people .

On election litigation, Oyebanji who joined the ward members in singing songs of thanksgiving to God over recent Supreme Court victory, told the gathering that he had nothing against his main challenger, Mr Kayode Ojo.

The Governor said he loves the fact that Ojo opted for legal option instead of resorting to self help. He urged Ojo to return to the party so they will jointly develop the state to an enviable position.

“My people, let us unite ourselves, I appeal to you, Kayode Ojo is not my enemy, he remains my friend and my brother. The court case is over, I am going to reach out to him to remain in the party to enable us develop the state together.

“We need to unite the party because Asiwaju’s election is on the way, elections into House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate are on the way. You see, if Asiwaju is elected in Abuja, we will be rest assured in Ekiti that we will enjoy dividends of democracy.

“My appeal to our leaders is that whoever will not attend ward meetings with you should not be pushed forward for appointment. Whoever you bring forward are those we would recognize and if there are very elderly women you believe should be compensated with positions, you can tell them to nominate their children.”

Earlier, the Ward 4 Chairman, Mr Tajudeen Babalola, had commended the Governor for coming to their level by attending meetings at the ward level as a show of love for the party and the people.

Describing the Governor as a grassroots politician, the Ward chairman stressed the importance of maintaining unity in the party, affirming that when the party is united, it will make it easier to win elections.