From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday directed all political appointees with interest to contest the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Oluwole Oyebamiji, said the directives were in line with Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Acts 2022 as well as the Electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

‘Notice is hereby given to all political appointees in Osun State to comply with the directive of Mr Governor and the provision of the law,’ the statement added.

Some of the political appointees have been inscribing their names on face caps and vests, waiting for the governor’s directives to make public declaration.

It was gathered that the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matter, Sunday Akere, is eyeing the House of Representatives ticket in Boluwaduro/Ila/Ifedayo constituency, while the Special Adviser on public health, Siji Olamiju is eyeing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency ticket.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Sola Oladepo, may resign to contest Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun federal constituency.

It was gathered that the Commissioner of information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, is eyeing the ticket of the Odootin/Ifelodun/Boripe federal constituency.

