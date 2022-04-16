By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Primate of the Church of the Lord (Aladura) Worldwide, Most Rev Rufus Ositelu, has urged all politicians and stakeholders to let patriotism and selfless service be their watchwords throughout the electioneering campaign, during and after the forthcoming elections.

Ositelu gave this advice to politicians and stakeholders in his Easter message and also urged believers to emulate Jesus Christ by living a selfless life of sacrifice and love for one another.

The cleric in his press statement for the Easter celebration stated: ‘May I at this juncture, especially as the 2023 elections are fast approaching, urge all politicians and stakeholders to let Patriotism and selfless service be their watchwords throughout the electioneering campaign, during and after the elections. Avoid heating up the Polity unnecessarily. Endeavour to exhibit the fear of God in all that you do.

‘In the same vein, the high level of insecurity in the country continues to be a source of serious concern. It is important that government at all levels combats insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, wanton destruction of lives and property, and all forms of violence and wickedness frontally and decisively.

Life is sacred and therefore shedding innocent blood is a sin and a violation of people’s fundamental human rights. The recent train tragedy in Kaduna where passengers were killed, maimed kidnapped, etc is highly condemnable and all perpetrators must be brought to book.

‘I hereby call on all and sundry to live together in peace, unity, love and harmony as there can be no progress in an atmosphere devoid of peace. I equally enjoin my Prelate colleagues to continue to intercede for Nigeria for God to mercifully heal our land so that the nation can enjoy peace, security and sustainable development.

‘Once again, Happy Easter celebration and may the blessings of Resurrection ever abide with you all in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen.’