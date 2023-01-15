From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has inspected the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Governmentnt Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the inspection of the venue by the Rivers PCC was in preparation to the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for a rally on February 11, 2023.

Former Minister of Transport and Director General of the PCC in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, led other members of the council on the visit on Saturday.

The PCC director-general was accompanied on the inspection

Senator George Sekibo, former Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru and former Secretary of the State Government, Gabriel Pidomson.

Others were the lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency, Chinyere Igwe and the spokesman of the PCC in the state, Leloonu Nwibubasa.

However, it could not be ascertained, if the Rivers State Government has approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the presidnetial rally in compliance with the Executive Orders 21 and 22 signed by Governor Nyesom Wile.

Recently, the state governor signed the two executive orders which stipulated fee and restrictions for the use of public facilities for rallies and the use of residential areas across the state as party offices as well as pasting of posters.