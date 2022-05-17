From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has again altered its timetable for primaries to choose its candidates for the 2023 general elections.
A notice jointly signed by Senators Iyorchia Ayu and Samuel Anyanwu, national chairman and national secretary, respectively indicated that primaries for the nomination of state Houses of Assembly candidates will hold on Saturday, May 21.
Similarly, the primaries to nominate House of Representatives, Senate and governorship candidates will emerge on May 22, May 34 and May 25, respectively.
