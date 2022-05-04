From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has altered the date for the nomination of its candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday night, said local government Congress to elect one national delegate per Local Government Area (LGA) would hold on May 10.

The party added that its congresses for the nomination of its candidates for state Houses of Assembly and House of Representatives would hold on May 18 and 20 respectively.

Similarly, the primary to choose the senatorial candidate is scheduled to would hold on May 21, while the gubernatorial candidates would emerge on May 23.

However, the date for the presidential primary remains May 28/29

The opposition party had earlier scheduled the primaries for the state and national assemblies for May 7 and 12 respectively, and the governorship primary for May 21.