From Judex Okoro, Calabar

House of Representatives member Hon Eta Mbora has stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the best option to reset Nigeria’s “bleeding economy” and tackle its insecurity challenges.

Fielding questions from reporters in Calabar on Tuesday, Mbora, who represents Odukpani/Calabar Municipal in the Federal House of Representatives, said the security architecture of the country has completely collapsed under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that only the PDP can tackle the challenges of insecurity if voted into power in 2023.

The lawmaker, who expressed concern over the spate of kidnapping and banditry in the country, said APC has failed the people as it has also failed to implement half of the promises they used in deceiving Nigerians.

He noted that the ruling party with all their propaganda to wrestle power from the PDP in 2015, has only succeeded in inflicting pains, hunger, angst, poverty, hatred and enmity and ethnicity among Nigerians reminiscent of 1984-1985 when the same President Buhari was on the saddle.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant as the APC would come out with other antics with the aim to deceive the people into entrusting them with the management of the country.

According to him, “I am very sure Nigerians must have by now learnt bitter lessons from the deceitful party called APC.

“It is obvious and better known to the people that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government have no clue on how to better the country, which was why they launched serious propaganda to oust PDP out of power in 2015.

“My appeal to the people is to be wary of them (APC) as 2023 approaches again. I personally see them coming out stronger this time with antics to again deceive the people into giving them another chance.

“We have no alternative to the PDP; records have shown that the PDP remained the best option to lead this country at this critical time.”

Mbora who is seeking re-election for the Odukpani/Calabar Municipal federal constituency seat said he remained committed to improving the lots of his constituents if reelected in 2023.