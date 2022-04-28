From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared the former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, for the May 12th House of Representatives primary election of the party.

The committee headed by Hon Edward Pwajok cleared Iworiso-Markson to contest the ticket of the PDP for Ogbia Federal Constituency after the screening that took place in Yenagoa, the state capital on Wednesday.

Speaking shortly after the exercise Iworiso-Markson commended members of the party for the smooth, transparent and peaceful exercise.

He also lauded the leadership of the party for the mechanism put in place in ensuring that internal democracy remained a basic tenet of its activities.

According to Iworiso- Markson having crossed the hurdle of the screening; his focus would be to emerge as the flag bearer of the party, insisting that he possessed the requisite experience, networks and contacts to bring a novel type of representation.

He harped on his New Deal Manifesto pointing out that he would work assiduously to ensure that the people of Ogbia got their pride of place, as the first area where oil was found in commercial quantity.

“It was a smooth process. It went well and it was worth every moment. I need to thank members of the committee for doing a very good job. There was a thorough check on all our documents.

“Let me also thank the leadership of our party, for their relentless effort to ensure that internal democracy remains a major hallmark of our activities. This is of course what makes us different from other parties.

“My focus now will be the primaries. I want to use this opportunity to call on our delegates to think of a NEW DEAL. I have promised to make a difference and I will not fail,” he said.

Findings indicated that others cleared to contest the Ogbia Federal Constituency Seat with Iworiso- Markson are the incumbent, Fred Obua, a serving member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mietama Obordor and Ogbia Local Government Chairman, Ebinyu Turner.

The screening committee cleared two aspirants for the Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal Constituency, namely Gentle Emelah, former Commissioner for Education and a serving member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Oforji Oboku.

Former governor and incumbent Senator Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson was cleared for Bayelsa West Senatorial District while incumbent Senator Bayelsa Central, Moses Cleopas and the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Friday Konbowei Benson were cleared for Bayelsa Central.

The committee cleared Chief Jude Rex Ogbuku, former Chief of Staff to Diri, Chief Benson Agadaga and a former Chief Superintendent of Police, Nyenami Odual were cleared for Bayelsa East.

It was gathered that a total of 67 aspirants were cleared for the 24 constituencies in the State House of Assembly.