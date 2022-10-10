From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has expressed the conviction that the feud within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would soon become a thing of the past.

Governors Nyesom Wike Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Okezie Ikpeazu and Sam Ortom have been at loggerheads with the party hierarchy insisting that the party chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, must vacate his position.

The aggrieved governors and their supporters had stayed away from the flag-off of the presidential campaign held in Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State capital.

Governor Diri speaking at the PDP South-South Zonal Stakeholders meeting at the Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State said the crisis would soon be over.

The Bayelsa governor, who described the PDP as a big family that has held sway in the South-South geo-political zone, noted that in such large families there were bound to be disagreements.

“South-South is the only zone that has a preponderance of PDP governors. Therefore, it should be the zone to kick off the PDP presidential campaign. We have also been lucky to produce the vice presidential candidate,” the governor stated.

“PDP will continue to demonstrate strength in the six states of the South-South. Our party is a big family and in any such family, it is normal to have differences. I strongly believe that the differences will be settled soon and we will come back as one indivisible party.

“Our region is blessed with human and material resources as well as politically and we will continue to add value to Nigeria and the party.”