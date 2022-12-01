By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A youth group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP New Generation National Youth Campaign Council, is set for a national youth symposium to canvass votes and support for the party’s Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Audu Mahmood, the Director-General (DG) of the group who also doubles as the DG of the National Youth Campaign Council in a statement, disclosed that the youth symposium will be held in the six geo-political zones starting with the North East and its grand finale will be in February.

He said the aim of the symposium was to engage stakeholders from various interest groups, electorates, community leaders and youths.

Adding that the symposium with the theme ‘RESET Nigeria – Operation Deliver Your Polling Unit’ will be held on December 4, 2022, at the AUN Academy Multi-purpose hall, Yola town, Adamawa State.

“The state of our dear country needs urgent collective efforts in order to stop the growing negative vices that affect human life, the welfare of Nigerians and governance. The country is at a crossroads, and the youths must stand to defend their future. We are going to listen to Nigerians across the six geo-political zones, and also explain why we need PDP’s Atiku-Okowa ticket as the President and Vice President, come 2023.” the statement said.

Speaking further, Mahmood said, “Atiku has identified five priority areas to be focused on in order to recover and rebuild this country: Re-unify the country; Improve security; Revive the economy and foster prosperity; Restructure our federal system and Improve Education.

It is against this backdrop that we have kick-started our R.E.S.E.T Nigeria campaign. We cannot say that we have a government in place when the education sector is in a chaotic state, with no meaningful investments made in any of its sectors in the last seven years.”

The PDP New Generation National Youth Symposium is to encourage wide social interaction between the youths and members of the public on burning issues such as unity, national prosperity, failed leadership, and the 2023 general elections. To Sensitize and Mobilize Nigerian young men and women for the PDP 2023 Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Reps and House of Assembly tickets” he disclosed.