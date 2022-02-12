From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has carpeted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)Governor Douye Diri led administration in the state for failing to improve the lives of the people.

According to him, the two years in the office of the PDP led administration of Governor Douye Diri in Bayelsa State is a failure and disappointment to the people of the state.

Sylva who stated this at the APC secretariat during the inauguration of the state, local government and ward executives of the party explained that despite the huge resources available to the PDP administration in the state, the ruling party has thrown the state into darkness and is executing shoddy Infrastructural projects in the state.

While noting that the opposition party had refrain from criticising the PDP led government after its victory was given to it with the belief that the party would have the presence of mind to work for the people of the state, he said the party would no longer keep quiet because the PDP has failed the people.

‘The APC will no longer keep silent in the face of deceitful and failed governance under the present administration.

‘When I entered Yenagoa yesterday (Friday), everywhere was dark. See how Bayelsa is,i s it good? PDP has failed in Bayelsa State. APC will rescue Bayelsa from clutches of darkness to light. APC is light while PDP is darkness. APC is set in 2023 to take over the mantle of governance in the state. I want to assure you that nobody will stop the APC from taking over Bayelsa State,’ he said,

In attempts to cause a crisis in the APC, Sylva said there is no big crisis in the party in Bayelsa, describing the APC as a big family that will always witness arguments and disagreement that will be settled.

‘People say when elders are absent in a family, there is a tendency for disagreement. We have set up the Elders Council headed by a former acting governor and we expect all issues to be resolved. APC in Bayelsa is stronger than before and is poised to take over the governance of the State at every level.’

Earlier in their speeches, the pioneer state chairman of the APC, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe and the Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Senator Degi Eremienyo, commended Sylva for his leadership style and called on party members to support the party to achieve victory in all its elections in the state.

While Orunimighe called on party faithfuls to always support the party leaders to sustain the support needed for party successes during election, Senator Eremienyo described Chief Sylva as an exceptional political leader that always insists on performance and would never demand kick-backs from political followers.