From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has denied being disqualified from participating in the party’s primaries, ahead of next year’s general elections.

Anakwenze, who made the clarification when he unveiled his agenda entitled ‘Hope for Nigeria in Brief’, in Abuja, explained that the screening committee only asked him to supply more documents about himself.

“I am still in the race. I was not disqualified. The screening committee only asked me to bring some documents,” he said.

If elected president, he promised to tackle corruption; develop real security throughout Nigeria; focus on youth and women development and economic empowerment; make the schools safer and overhaul the educational system.

The medical doctor also pledged to create jobs; develop a world standard health care system; revive agriculture; steer the country towards a rapid industrial revolution; develop tourism, and improve Nigeria’s image.

“Our agenda is, we want true democracy in Nigeria beginning with freedom for fellow Nigerians and by extension, Africa, as a whole; a Nigeria where the various ethnic groups feel that they have a stake in the future of the country.

“We envision a Nigeria where leadership is based on merit; hard work, fairness for all and accountability the measure of our national character.

“We envision a United Nigeria in a true sense of the word ‘United’ where every Nigerian feels a sense of belonging and not marginalised; where the governed have trust in the governance and the governed truly believe that they can vote, and be voted in to serve to understand the true meaning of “public trust” the country where regardless of one’s ethnic and/or religious backgrounds, all must feel that they are part of the equation.

“We envision a Nigeria where ethnic diversity is seen as a strength and asset to be harnessed and celebrated as part of our rich heritage.

“Equity, fairness and justice should be the guiding principle for a just society that we envision.

“We want a Nigeria where the majority’s right is balanced with the minority’s right.“Nigerians should believe in healthy competitive excellence which is the hallmark of great nations.

“Let’s make our children superstars through competitions and excellence with the rest of the world. Our children are equal to the task of making Nigeria great.

“Nigerian children in America rank between 1%-5% in academics or job performances. Our children are equal to the task. They only need our support and encouragement.

“We need a Nigerian nation where North and South, Christian and Moslem love each other. God said to love your neighbour as yourself,” he said.