From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vying to represent Abeokuta South Federal Constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Toyin Amuzu, has appealed to those he described as “renegades” working within against the interest of the party to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign in the Ogun PDP.

According to Amuzu, the PDP as the main opposition party in the state must work in unison in order to be formidable ahead of the next general election.

He maintained that the time has come for the “so-called aggrieved members” in the party to return to the main fold, so that the PDP can rescue the people from the clutches of the ruling party which has infested the nation with poverty, insecurity and joblessness, among other ills.

Amuzu who made the appeal in an interview with newsmen Abeokuta, on the Court of Appeal, Ibadan judgement which affirmed his candidacy as the authentic House of the Representatives candidate of the PDP, declared that nobody won or lost, saying “it was a no victor no vanquished situation”.

He specifically appealed to his contender for the ticket, Mr Akeem Amosun and all other genuine PDP members who are still angry for one reason or the other, to support all the party candidates in the 2023 poll.

“This is a time our people need us more and the PDP must not disappoint. We need to work together and put the right people that are passionate about doing good in positions of authority. It should not be about sentiment, but the will to want to change the tide and improve our society for the good of all,” he said.

“If it is to serve the people truly and there is no ulterior motive, we should put the people first in all our actions and consider their pains at this time and the need to save them from more hardship. As we know, it is only God that gives position to people at His chosen time.

“Akeem Amosun is my brother, politics aside. We would continue to appeal to him and others as we are committed to good governance and great impacts of change. We are prepared and capable, this you can see in our actions even without office or positions. We won’t relent to give succour to our people. As you know our focus is about creating a new life of opportunities to ensure we all rise together.”