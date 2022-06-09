From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former deputy governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said the emergence of former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate has thrown the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into a panic.

The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) said with Tinubu as APC candidate in the 2023 presidential poll, the opposition already have a premonition of defeat.

Former Edo Deputy State Governor Lucky Imasuen, who spoke on behalf of the group at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said the candidacy of the former Lagos governor is an indication of renewed hope for the country.

Imasuen appealed to all the aspirants, who participated in the APC presidential primary, to close rank and work together for the overall benefit of the party in the 2023 polls.

“No doubt, the emergence of Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag-bearer of our party for the 2023 presidential election has sent jitters to the camp of the opposition party and they have realized the irreversible error committed to choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation. With the emergency of Tinubu, even the major opposition party already has a premonition of defeat,” he said.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the choice of Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the ruling party is not just a good omen for the APC but an indication of renewed hope for every Nigerian.

“Our leader, Asiwaju with his rich credentials and democratic values represents the resolve of diverse opinion moulders on the best ways to move Nigeria forward, therefore remains the rallying point for all Nigerians, old and young, high class, middle class and even those at ebb.

“To this end, the forum is confident that the APC with Asiwaju Tinubu as her new face will galvanise support from every part of the country. Asiwaju with his reach can fairly be adjudged as the bridge-builder and link pin connecting all the groups in Nigeria, from south to north, east to south.”

