From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has issued the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, a Certificate of Return, as the winner of the House of Representatives primary for Ideato North/ Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The presentation of the Certificate of Return to Ugochinyere lays to rest the issue of who is the authentic candidate of the opposition party in Ideato Federal Constituency in the 2023 polls.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Apart from Ugochinyere, 39 other PDP candidates for the federal and state House of Assembly in the state for the 2023 general elections were also issued with Certificate of Returns.

A statement by the media office of the CUPP spokesman indicated that the ceremony was performed by the chairman of the Imo PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu.

Ugwu was quoted to have charged the candidate to go forward and win the election for the PDP in their respective constituencies. According to the statement, the party chairman noted that the primaries were held in compliance with the law.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .