From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Four top People’s Democratic Party (PDP) mobilisers and over 100 other members of the party in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by the party’s former youth leader in the local government area, Mr Godwin Igbinosun, the defectors said they decided to join the APC because of the performance of the lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa, and the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees who were received by Idahosa and Mr Oscar Aghedo, the Local Government Chairman of APC, at Okokuo ward of Ovia North East, Igbinosun vowed to ensure the election of all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The defectors who commended Idahosa for attracting impactful projects to the constituency pledged to continually support him in order to attract more developmental projects to the area.

“We are not actually surprised with your performance because over time, you have proven that yours is to ensure the general wellbeing of the people.

“You demonstrated your love for the people when as a Commissioner, you shared your salary with the youths and women and have also supported the cause of the area without holding any political office.

“Now as a member of the House of Representatives, we have seen all that you have done across the 23 wards of the federal constituency.

“To ensure the sustainability of these laudable projects and attraction of more, we have taken the decision to join you and your party for the general benefit of our people”, Igbinosun said adding that other defected PDP mobilisers, Peter Imasuen, Monday Olotu and Sunday Aigbede, alongside hundreds of their supporters, have all agreed that “Ovia will never go back to the dark days.”

In his remarks, the Idahosa expressed optimism that with the enthusiasm displayed by the defectors, APC would emerge victorious in the 2023 polls.

He reiterated his commitment to promoting the interest of Ovia people, promising to continue to attract federal government presence to the constituency.

“I am indeed happy with your commitment to ensure our party soar above others come 2023.

“I want to appeal to you not to see your selves as newcomers, but part of the process to ensure a better Ovia,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman of the APC in the local government, Mr Oscar Aghedo, assured the decampees that they would be accorded rights and privileges enjoyed by other members of the party.