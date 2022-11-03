From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Director General of the Presidential Campaign Management Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Obiora Okonkwo, has reiterated the resolve of the party to deliver Anambra State to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Okonkwo who spoke in Awka yesterday said Atiku’s desire is to restore Ndi-Igbo’s pride in Nigeria and recreate the era of Chief Michael Ọkpara when the South East dominated in various sectors like commerce, industry and numerous others.

He expressed no doubt that Atiku will deliver on all his promises and restructure Nigeria for the overall interest of Ndi-Igbo noting that in the pursuit of the goal of victory. Members of his team will awaken the PDP spirit, galvanize old members of the party, bring in new members, take an inclusive and strictly issue-based campaign to every voter, ward and local government area of Anambra State spreading the rescue gospel encapsulated in the 5-point agenda of the Atiku-Okowa manifesto.

Okonkwo said he accepted the responsibility of leading the Atiku campaign in Anambra state because he believes in the victory even as he charged the Campaign Council to take the sermon and goodwill message of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to the grassroots and ensure that they deliver Anambra State to the PDP.

“A key panacea to Nigeria’s developmental challenges is Restructuring, which will among other things give a sense of belonging to the federating units, mainstream equity and fairness in national governance and reduce distrust among Nigerians. It is on record that the PDP candidate is one of the strongest proponents of a truly federal system of government in Nigeria which aligns with the interests of the South East region. A restructured Nigeria along with state police will also help address our security challenges which as the first order of government and at the barest minimum should be the protection of lives and property.

“Anambra State will no doubt be the battle ground for the 2023 Presidential election. Given that about five (5) political parties will be running to occupy the seat of the President and two indigenous sons of the state are hoping to be on the ballot in February. It will be tough for anyone to want to claim victory in the state, but Atiku Abubakar is poised to win a landslide,” Prof Okonkwo concluded.