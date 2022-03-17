From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the party to beat in the 2023 general electrons.

Tambuwal stated this in an interview with reporters after a consultative meeting with PDP state chairmen, in Abuja.

The Sokoto governor said there is a need for the members and leaders of the PDP to unite, so as to achieve the party’s aspirations to regain power at the federal level.

According to him, ‘unity of purpose and understanding and working together for us to actually realise the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria.’

Tambuwal explained that the meeting with the state chairmen was ‘about consultation on the possibility of my running for the office of the president and seeking the mandate of our party and members and leaders as the standard flag bearer of the PDP in 2023 presidential election.’

Earlier, the chairman, Forum of PDP State Chairmen, Felix Hyat, said it is in the interest of the party leaders to work together, beyond the presidential primary. Hayat stated that that would make it possible for the opposition party to win the 2023 polls.

‘We cannot have more than one president at a time and therefore among all others, there must be unity of purpose amongst them like just among all other members of the party.

‘We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election. So, to us it is not just an issue of primaries, it is an issue of the secondary election which is more important.’