By Chinelo Obogo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State says it has intercepted fesh intelligence on plot to frame and arrest its candidates and chieftains including Kingsley Uju -Chima, Ugonna Ozuruigbo and others.

This is contained in a statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Collins Opurozor.

The party said it has also uncovered how ‘Detained Suspects’ were allegedly being compelled to confess, implicate PDP candidates over insecurity in Imo state.

“The PDP in Imo state has been furnished with credible intelligence about a wicked conspiracy to frame, arrest and detain some key leaders and candidates of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections on trumped-up charges of masterminding insecurity.

“At the moment, some suspected criminals who have since been arrested and detained over armed robbery, rape, murder, kidnapping and other crimes are being tortured in various detention facilities across Imo state and compelled to make a volte face and admit that they were recruited and armed by opposition candidates and leaders to stoke the fire of insecurity in the state.

“In particular, these detained suspects are being taught to act a script when being paraded before the cameras, that they are part of the so-called unknown gunmen wreaking havoc across the state.

“They are to parrot the name of Kingsley Uju- Chima, who is our candidate for Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta /Oru West Federal Constituency, as their sponsor. Also, they are being tutored to implicate the Ugonna Ozuruigbo, our candidate for Isu/Nkwere/Njaba/Nwangele Federal Constituency,” Opuruzor said.

He recalled that in the recent past, similar attempts had been made by this same regime of infamy in Imo to rope former governor Emeka Ihedioha, Gerald Irona, Uche Onyeagucha and other respected leaders of the party into the festering insecurity.

“Audio recordings, including telephone conversations, with incendiary messages were cloned and ascribed to our leaders by agents of the immoral administration. Furthermore, a handful of scallywags were hired and let loose in Owerri to protest and demand for the arrest of our leaders.

“Most recently, our candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, suffered same fate, as trumped-up charges were preferred against him.

“In view of the foregoing, Imo PDP deems it compelling to advise the Imo State Commissioner of Police to be wary of the antics of those involved in the conspiracy.

“The police in Imo state must not lend itself to drowning political elements as an instrument for political witch-hunt.

“The people of Imo and Nigerians at large should know that the only crime these PDP candidates being persecuted may have possibly committed is that they are very popular and overwhelmingly loved by their constituents who have resolved to massively vote and elect them at the polls in February, 2023.

” The only hope of rigging the elections, through INEC is voter register compromise and the notorious court action to stop the use of BVAS, has now been dashed completely. This explains the increasing desperation, frustration and aggression by those trying to frame out candidates.

“Our party has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to immediately intervene in this matter,” he said.