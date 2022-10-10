From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Director General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said the party respects the diversity of the country.

Tambuwal, who stated this at the flag off of the PDP 2023 presidential campaign, on Monday, in Uyo, said this is evident in the choice of its Atiku presidential and Ifeanyi as its presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively.

The governor noted that Atiku and Okowa have the capacity to move the country forward, and appealed to Nigerians to join efforts by the opposition party to rescue the country in 2023.

“The ticket of Atiku/Okowa has recognised the plurality and capacity of Nigeria and has respected our character as a nation and our party is presenting forth these two great Nigerians, that have the capacity the character, the competence to move the country forward.

“Our party is on a mission to rescue Nigeria and to restore its value and I believe the other party their candidature is not only against the federal character but against the constitution of Nigeria because it doesn’t reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

‘From day one they are planning to plant a seed of discord in this country and we must not allow that to happen. We have a balanced ticket. We have a ticket that can rescue Nigeria through its current situation and I appealed to all of you men and women of goodwill to join on this train of Atiku Okowa to rescue Reset and restore Nigeria.”