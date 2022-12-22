From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has adjudged the party as the most credible and safest platform for the Plateau people and Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said efforts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take the PDP out of the ballot in 2023 have failed and urged citizens to shun the APC and vote for PDP in the next elections.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Thursday while appreciating Plateau people for coming out en mass to receive the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar during the presidential campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State.

He described PDP as a probable wife who was rejected and after marrying another one which is the APC, the people turned out disappointed and reverted to the first wife which is the PDP.

Mutfwang apologised to the Plateau people over the shortcomings of the PDP in the past and assured the people that the mistakes of the past would not be repeated going forward.

He noted that he does not have all the solutions to the challenges currently confronting Plateau people and assured that everybody would be brought on board with a view to galvanising valuable initiatives and ideas to move the state forward.

“There are people who have lost hope in the 2023 elections, we have people who are drowning, we have our opponents who have lost hope and they already know that they are defeated at the polls and the only thing they can do is to try to raise fears in the minds of loyal voters to the PDP but I wish to tell you that there are no such things.

“I can tell you that there are some attempts sponsored by the APC government to take the PDP out of the ballot and they have failed. I want to salute the courage of the judiciary in standing as the last hope of the common man, I can assure all our supporters and the people of Plateau State PDP is the safest platform for the 2023 elections.

“As a matter of fact, if justice was done, APC will not be on the ballot, the Labour Party will not be on the ballot but I can guarantee you that PDP is safe and sound,” he stated.

The candidate made a commitment to improving the capacity and effectiveness of local government administration in Plateau should he be elected into office.