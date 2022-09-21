From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Mr Charles Aniagwu, spokesman of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed optimism that aggrieved leaders of the party and the national leadership would still find a common ground to work together for the party’s in 2023.

Aniagwu, who spoke on phone with our correspondent in Asaba on Wednesday, was reacting the reports on some prominent leaders in the camp of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, pulling out of the presidential campaign of the party.

Among those who reportedly pulled out were five governors, five former governors and former national party officials.

Aniagwu told Daily Sun that the issues agitating the aggrieved leaders we’re not new, adding that the party hold the said leaders in very high esteem.

“It is the issues they raised before, they have not added any new issue. But I am still confident that as we make progress, the leadership and they themselves will find a common ground.

“We value them, and we look forward to having them work together with other members of the party,” he stated.

According to him, the struggle to rescue Nigeria transcends beyond all the political parties, noting that the leaders were very desirous of rescuing the country.

“Many people are looking towards the direction of PDP to rescue the country, even some members of APC are looking towards the direction of our party because they are also disappointed in their party.

“We believe that the goal will be the same because they are also desirous of Nigeria being rescued.

“I believe that a time will come when everybody will put that rescue mission in front than any other issue,” Aniagwu said.