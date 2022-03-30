From Gyang Bere, Jos

The State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, said the party would comfortably win the 2023 Governorship election in the State.

He noted the PDP has also been repositioned to also win all the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly seats.

Hassan disclosed this on Thursday while briefing Journalists at the PDP Secretariat Jos and said that his party the PDP has taken over Langtang North and South local government councils following the defection of APC supporters.

‘As we speak, if you go to Langtang South now, you will discover that almost everyone that matters has decamped to the PDP. As far as we are concerned, the APC is dead in Langtang North and South, the people of Plateau state are tired of APC, the party has failed the state in the last seven years.’

He explained further: ‘Our recent victory at the Jos North/Bassa by-election signified more victories in the coming elections for the party in the state.

‘In Langtang South, we keep receiving decampees on a daily basis, about 7 local government councils so far have written to us telling us they want to decamp to our party.’

He said that the party is ready to receive anyone who wishes to return home, saying the party’s victory had revitalised hope and energy that the party would take over power in the state in 2023.

‘It is time to close ranks, upgrade our strategies and ensure we remain very focus and highly committed towards greater achievements.’

Hassan said PDP will rebuild Plateau and secure rural communities that have been under siege and that the welfare of citizens would be prioritised.

The party also inaugurated a disciplinary and reconciliation committee to checkmate the affairs of the party and place it on the path to victory come 2023.