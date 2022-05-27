From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said he will bring on board all members of the PDP and Plateau people for the task of restoring the dignity of the State Plateau.

Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday after his declaration as the Candidate of the PDP for 2023 general election in Plateau State.

“Our great party which I am privilege to be the flag bearer is saddled with responsibility of restoring the dignity of Plateau State.i am happy to inform you that I am prepared to take charge.

” This is anchored on my experience in leadership as former local government chairman, my years in private practice and the resource of untiring party faithful, men and women endowed with special skills sets that will form the bedrock of our rebuilding process.”

Mutfwang described the outcome of the party primaries as a win to all aspirants and who participated in the election and appealed them to join forces in the PDP and deliver during the general election.

“We are all winners and there is no looser. This is our mandate and we shall work together to restore our dignity and reclaim our heritage.

“Without controversy, the enormity of industry, time, labour and resources can only be replenished by God and Almighty. I therefore, pray that God opens a book of remembrance for all our teaming men and Women on the Plateau.”

Mutfwang said the Plateau has witnessed unprecedented misgovernance, retrogression, underdevelopment and loss of confidence in the Plateau spirit.