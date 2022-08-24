From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum of Nigeria has held an impartation crusade in Kaduna, asking God to shed His light on Nigeria and heal it of insecurity and other social vices before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The crusade with the Theme: “Let There Be Light,” was held at the National Headquarters of Seat of God Ministries, Gonin-Gora, Kaduna.

The Moderating Minister, Arch Bishop Peter Ayodele Andrew, who made the opening speech on behalf of the President of the Forum, His Lordship Bishop Ademola Tinuoye, disclosed that the event was a kick-starter for their Bi-monthly prayer sessions for Nigeria.

He added that the monthly prayers also cover the country’s citizenry because of the myriads of problems beclouding the nation, “and more so that the year 2023 is around the corner”.

The first session of the crusade was massively attended by Christians from various churches including all the members of the Forum.

On his part, Bishop John Destiny who gave an exposition on the theme of the crusade cited several Biblical references to how darkness precedes light and asserted that with righteousness and perseverance the Almighty God who created Heaven and Earth will always turn things around for the better for those who seek Him, adding that, ” there is hope for Nigeria no matter the prevailing circumstances.”

In his own homily, the President of the Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum, Bishop Ademola Tinuoye advised Nigerians to embrace God so that the problems bedevilling the country could be reversed through divine Intervention.

“I wish to advise every Christian and Nigerians, in general, to seek God’s direction before they cast their vote in the 2023 elections because the sky hovering over Nigeria is very cloudy”. He said.

Bishop Tinuoye, who is also the President of Seat of God Ministry World Wide, is reputed to have encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have carried out two weeks of nonstop registration of voters across Goni-gora, and Kudenda areas of Kaduna metropolis as part of his commitment to easing public participation in the 2023 general elections.