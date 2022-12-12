From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, James Lalu, has said persons with disabilities would vote for leaders that will unite the country, in the 2023 general elections.

Lalu, stated this at the Fourth Quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) held recently in Abuja.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NCPWD, Mbanefo John Michaels, said the synergy with the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council was important, especially during the electioneering period.

“We in the community of PWDs are ready to demonstrate our willingness to change the narrative to meet the aspirations of Persons With Disabilities in various endeavours.

“May I also reiterate that the 35. 5 million PWDs spread across the country are seeking that platform for sincere social inclusion through political offices come 2023.”

He implored religious leaders to make the worship centres accessible for Persons With Disabilities.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha underpinned the critical role that religion plays in our polity.

Mustapha stated that many politicians in the past have played on the psyche of Nigerians to support their candidates based on religious affiliations.

“The time has come for Nigerians to apply the all-people Inclusive approach regardless of the religious background,” he said.

He further urged the religious leaders to be apolitical “even as we approach another major milestone of our political trajectory”

In the same line of thought, the Executive Secretary, NIREC, Rev. Father Cornelius Omonokhua assured the meeting of the organization’s position on the 2023 elections.

“We will continue to work for the unity of Nigerians from both the Christian fold and the Islamic society for a better understanding and peaceful coexistence,” he said.