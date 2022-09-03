From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Economic activities came to a halt in Agulu community, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday, when the people of the town closed their shops and offices to stage a solidarity march for Peter Obi.

Obi, a former Governor of the state and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), hails from the community.

The excited people of the community thronged their civic centre along Awka – Ekwulobia Road at about 9 am from where they walked to their boundary area with Nise community in Awka South LGA, singing pro-Obi/Datti songs.

They also carried banners bearing various inscriptions that signified their total support for their son. Members of the Peter Obi Movement for New Nigeria (POMONN) led by Amaka Obi were there too.

Throughout the period of the rally, all the shops in the town were completely shut down; and the indigenes and non-indigenes of the community came out in their numbers to rally support for the presidential hopeful.

President-general of Agulu People’s Union, Chief Oliver Afamefuna, said that they staged the rally because of their strong belief in the capacity of Obi to transform Nigeria for good just as he did in Anambra as governor.

“Nigeria as a nation is saddened by the dangerous direction in the recent times and the hopelessness that seems to engulf the citizens had made the country to be witnessing some ethnic and religious divisions, kidnappings, senseless killings, banditry, joblessness, political and judicial rascality that sap the hope of our young people, which is as a result of poor leadership in the country.

“Peter Obi’s verifiable records both during and after his tenure as the best governor of Anambra State so far have proved to the world his unending intention to take Nigeria out of her current coma.

“We cannot afford to give up as a nation despite the immense disappointments we have faced. We must no longer leave our nation solely in the hands of our political job men who have shown frightening incapacity to move Nigeria forward and who are driving us to the precipice,” Afamefuna said.