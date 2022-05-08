From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the auspices of Plateau Unity Forum for Biggs (PUFFSB) has purchased and presented interest and nomination forms for Mr Sunday Garba Biggs, frontline APC governorship aspirant in Plateau State.

The leader of the group, Jonathan Mancha, who presented the forms to Biggs at the weekend in Mangu Local Government Area, said that they were attracted by his humility, leadership qualities, competency and his overall acceptance across the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mancha said Biggs is the only aspirant who has vast experience in governance and understand the problems and challenges of Plateau; having served under three different administration.

He described Sunday Biggs as a compassionate, loyal and sincere individual who has the capacity to bring the required change that the Plateau people desire.

Former Permanent Secretary Biggs expressed gratitude to the group and said he will not disappoint Plateau If trusted to fly the APC ticket.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that the support, love and benevolent gestures radiated towards him by people has been the driving force behind his campaign and reassured his supporters that he will not let them down.

Biggs dismissed the rumour making rounds that he was being sponsored by Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong aside from the support from his group.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said that at the age of 54, he has come of age to make decisions on his own, with the youths who he believes are solidly behind him.

Biggs also visited the palace of the paramount ruler, the Mishkam Mwagavul where he was received by the President, Mangu Traditional council, HRH. Charles NATO Dakat, the Sum Pyem, and prayers were offered to him and the campaign team.

Individuals and groups also presented to him campaign vehicles, funds and other campaign materials.