From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, has trained journalists in the state in preparations for effective and balanced election coverage for the 2023 general elections.

The two-day training organized by the NUJ Plateau Council on Election Coverage and entrepreneurship aimed at equipping media practitioners with the requisite knowledge and techniques for election coverage to contribute towards free, fair and credible elections.

He said the training was imperative to build journalists’ capacities to be on top of their game during the electioneering processes.

Jatau added that journalists have a critical role in educating and enlightening the public on the electoral processes towards enhancing a peaceful transition of power.

“As the elections draw near, we need to remember some of the things that we have been taught, things to do to help the election process as critical stakeholders.

Plateau Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, advised journalists to uphold professional ethics and be apolitical in reporting political issues.

He noted that journalists must not be seen to be promoting a particular political interest against another.

Manjang urged journalists who were appointees and card-carrying members of political parties to resign as they should not combine the two.

“They should do one thing like some of us, we picked appointments and are no longer active in the practice of journalism,” he said.

The commissioner who declared the training open commended Plateau journalists for doing their best in fair reportage without bias and contributing their quota in upholding democracy in Nigeria.

Manjang harped on the need for journalists to be guided by the ethics of the profession, hence applauding Plateau NUJ for organising the training.

“So this is our little contribution to ensure that our members report effectively and accurately in line with the ethics of the profession,” he said.

Mrs Ayodele Brown, Assistant Director, Nigerian Broadcast Commission (NBC), Jos zone, lauded NUJ for the training describing it as apt.

She pointed out the need for journalists to be guided as the elections approached so as to ensure a seamless process.

Brown who educated the participants on the broadcasting code, said that the watchword from NBC to all journalists and stations for the season was decent language.

“The watchword for journalists this period is to ensure that when covering the election, they go with the political guidelines set by the NBC.

“We expect journalists to ensure that when they are reporting any news content they should ensure that it is done in decent language.

“They should ensure that they adhere to NBC code as provided by the commission,” she said.

Brown advised broadcast stations and anchors to always educate their political guests on the codes before going for live on-air interviews.

Also, Mr Uche Elekwa, Head of Legal Department of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau, exposed participants to the 2022 Electoral Law, while Head of Voter Education, x-rayed the role of journalists in election coverage.

On security, CPS Simeon Obinna, highlighted efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to ensure peaceful elections in 2023.