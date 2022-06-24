From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has appealed to all its members and Plateau people to remained united, peaceful and committed to the 2023 general elections for the rebuilding of the state’s security, economy and infrastructural development.

State Chairman of the party, Chris Hassan in a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, John Akans urged every Plateau citizen to get involve in the rebuilding project of the state, after being in the wilderness in the last 7 years.

He explained that the party’s leadership has witnessed the old fashion of confrontational politics in some parties, where the aim was not for the common good of the people but for he selfish interest of few individuals and groups.

“The PDP rejects this style of yesterday’s politics, and reiterates its commitment to good and participatory government for the benefit of all our people and for the stable development of our State.

“The PDP on the Plateau has re-emerged as a proud, vibrant and respected political party, but this is not a time to sit back complacently. It is rather a challenge to renew that sense of individual involvement, responsibility and initiative, which is the very bedrock of the PDP.

“Over the years, the PDP in the State has worked to deepen prospects for self-sustaining economic growth. And now to achieve this again ,we must work together ,and we have to continue in this direction particularly to invest in social and economic infrastructure, and if elected again we would pursue appropriate fiscal, monetary, legal and other measures to generate the takeoff of a vibrant State and national economy.” The statement called on PDP faithfuls to consolidate on the gains the party has made so far in preparation to take over power in 2023.

“We further wish to urge all members to give their unflinching support to the Party and our candidate, Hon Caleb Mutfwang and his running mate, Ngo Josephine Chundung Piyo. We also encourage leading members to be cautious in their temperament, pronouncements and actions. let’s believe in one another and work together for the success of Plateau.”