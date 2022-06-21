From Gyang Bere, Jos

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has picked a woman and former member of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Josephine Piyo, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mutfwang, while unveiling the Deputy Governorship candidate on Tuesday at the State PDP secretariat Jos, said the decision was tough but very necessary to give women a voice and sense of belonging in the state.

He noted that the choice of Mrs Piyo as running mate was a decision he ought to take to provide leadership, coupled with the cream of qualified men and women who were available for the position.

“Today is a day of history. I must begin to demonstrate my capacity for leadership by taking a very tough decision-the choice of a Deputy Governorship candidate for our great party.

“Fortunately for me, I have an array of qualified men and women to choose from. In making this decision, I have made far-reaching consultations with leaders of our Party, Stakeholders, and various Caucuses before choosing my Running Mate in order to enhance the joint ticket going into the general elections.

“Behold, I present to you Hon. Mrs. Josephine Chundung Piyo, as my Running Mate.”

Mutfwang said women are a critical segment of the society who are often neglected in leadership consideration despite their numerical strength in the population.

He described Mrs Piyo as a grassroot mobilizer, a cosmopolitan politician who has been a member of the State House of Assembly, former Special Adviser to Executive Governor of Plateau State and a former Local Government Chairman.

Mutfwang appealed to members of the party to arise and unite to work together to win the 2023 elections to bring succour and prosperity to Plateau people.

The deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Piyo, described Mutfwang as man of honour who is gender sensitive in his determination to the rebuilding of Plateau State.

She pledged her unreserved loyalty to Mutfwang and the party, and said together, they will rebuild and take Plateau to an enviable heights where every citizen would be secured.

The chairman of the party, Hon Chris Hassan, assured that the party would form a robust and all inclusive campaign team that will bring back PDP to power in 2023.

He appealed to governorship aspirants and all those who contested election in the party to remained united and work in unison in the interest of Plateau people.

