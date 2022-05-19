From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State, Hon. Christopher Hassan has urged delegates in the party to elect candidates who have the interest of the party and political goodwill to enable the party win the 2023 election convincingly.

Hassan in a statement in Jos signed by the State Publicity Secretary, John Akans urged the delegates to be steadfast and as they participate in the party primaries.

“This particular month of May is unique in the life of our party, as it will witness the conduct of our Party Primaries for all elective positions. The state Chairman charge all true and loyal party members, especially the aspirants and their loyalists, to continue to be steadfast, united and exhibit the same peaceful, law-abiding maturity and sportsmanship, which they displayed during our Congresses.

“State Chairman equally remind us all that this month of May will be very decisive in ensuring that our Party consolidates on its objective of achieving a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections, by electing the candidates who have the requisite capacity, popularity, and capabilities and most importantly the unflinching and unwavering loyalty and commitment as true party men and women, who will always put the party first and above selfish interests, to ensure our victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The time for aspirants to dwell on bashing and damaging the image, personality, and reputation of fellow aspirants, is now over and we specifically appeal to all our members, aspirants, and their supporters to henceforth desist from acts, comments, and insinuations which will cause more harm than good to our party.”

He assured aspirants and party men of the commitment of the party to provide a level playing ground and to be free and fair to all.

Hassan urged the delegates to be focus and deliver credible candidates that will win the 2023 election convincingly for the party.

“You should know that our primary responsibility as loyal and committed party members, is to rally round and throw our considerable weight and might behind all our victorious candidates after the primaries, in order to secure our victory at the polls and maintain our position as the most popular and beloved party for Plateau people.

“For emphasis, our avowed pledge that the party primaries will be free and fair as promised by our leaders so we stand, and in line with our commitment and determination towards ensuring a level playing field for all our aspirants, in the forthcoming exercise this stand is not negotiable.” He stated.