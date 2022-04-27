From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Traditional Council in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has given its blessing to the State’s Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, to run in the 2023 governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Sum Pyem, Da Charles Mato Dakat, disclosed this when deputy governor Prof Tyoden officially informed the Traditional Council of his intention to contest the election.

He noted that Prof. Tyoden has represented Governor Lalong very well in critical functions whenever sundry engagements take the governor outside the state.

The Traditional ruler stressed that the Credentials of the Deputy Governor is so heavy that he needs not to reel out his public service life, adding that he has the requisite experience, knowledge and competence to govern Plateau State.

He said Prof Tyoden is fully aware of the challenges they are passing through and pointed out that with the deputy governor at the helm of affairs in 2023, most of their challenges would be addressed.

The Sum Pyem commended the government for the work being undertaken on the Mangu by-pass, stressing that it will further strengthen the economy of the local government.

Earlier, Plateau Deputy Governor Tyoden said he was in the palace to seek royal blessing.

He noted that his coming late was because of his empathy for the tragic events that have occurred in the locality which include the abduction of the Sum Pyem, the District Head of Pushit and the demise of the paramount ruler.

He stated that when a child is about to go hunting, he seeks the blessings of his parents and that is what he came to do, by seeking their blessings as he embarks on the governorship contest in Plateau State.

Prof. Tyoden stressed that as royal fathers, they are highly respected and influential in their various communities and prevailed on them to share his Gubernatorial aspiration with their subjects.

The Deputy Governor was also in Riyom, Bokkos and other Local Government Areas where he was endorsed by his teeming supporters.

It was observed that Prof. Tyoden has begun meeting with critical stakeholders across the 17 Local Government Areas with a view to clinching the APC Governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 election.