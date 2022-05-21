From Gyang Bere, Jos

Hundreds of youths in Plateau State under the umbrella of Yahaya Bello Network Group Youth for Youth on Saturday staged a rally to solicits support of APC delegates for the actualization of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State presidency in 2023.

The youths who occupied the famous Murtala Mohammad Way Jos, singing and dancing in solidarity for Yahaya Bello campaign, believed that the Governor has the capacity and competency to end the protracted insecurity in the country.

The Coordinator of the Group, Bello Muhammad Bello who spoke with Journalists described Yahaya Bello as the only APC presidential aspirant who has the interest of youths and who at heart.

He noted that Nigeria need a President who has the energy and support of the youths to tackle the insecurity and economic challenges bedeviling the country.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is an embodiment of humility and has the highest regards for women and youths in this country because from his cabinet in Kogi State, women and youths occupy a lot of the positions.

“He has also demonstrated that love through his Campaign Organisation for the 2023 Presidential election where a women is heading the campaign team, therefore he is gender sensitive.”

Bello said the Governor is endeared to the youths because of his love and policies that addressed the issues that concerned the youths and women.

“Yahaya Bello is determined to eradicate poverty, he want to tackle insecurity and unemployment in the country as well as crime and the only way to do it is to identify with he youths and support their laudable initiative.”

He appealed to the delegates and Nigerian youths to come out enmass and vote for Yahaya Bello to clinch the ticket of the ruling APC during the National convention.

Another Youth, Sarah Danjuma Governor Yahaya Bello as someone who has passion for the advancement of youths initiatives.

She believed that Governor Bello will stabilize Nigeria and take the country to an enviable height if given the opportunity to lead the country.