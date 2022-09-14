From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested the former speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa Central senatorial candidate, Hon Friday Konbowei Benson for alleged certificate forgery.

Benson, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government had during the PDP primaries defeated incumbent Senator, Moses Cleopas polling 110 votes to emerge as the party’s standard bearer as against the latter who polled 22 votes.

Cleopas who had cried foul over modalities adopted for the primaries had dragged Benson before the Federal High Court in Yenagoa accusing him of allegedly submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Investigations revealed that a special team of Police officers attached to the office of the Inspector- General of Police had on Wednesday stormed Yenagoa to arrest Benson.

He was said to have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where his statement was being taken.

The Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo who confirmed the presence of the IGP team in the state however said he was not aware of the reasons or the case they are investigating in the state.

When contacted, Senator Cleopas in a telephone interview denied instigating the Police to arrest his opponent.

“The Nigeria Police is not under my control so I cannot influence them to do their job. They are doing their work,” he said

Probed further that he was said to have written a petition against Benson which has led to his arrest, Cleopas said he has a right to write a petition.

“I am a Nigerian citizen who has fundamental human rights to write a petition against somebody I believed used forged documents to contest against me”

Sources close to Benson however said there is no cause for alarm, noting that there is nothing new in the allegations against Benson from all that is contained in the case before the Court.

The source expressed confidence that Benson would defend himself because he has nothing to hide as the allegation is a non-issue.