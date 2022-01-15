From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Scores of interest groups from across Nigeria assembled in Kano State on Saturday to persuade Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run in the 2023 presidential election.

The occasion, which was launched under the theme of “A New Nigerian Tribe,” featured great speeches and remarks about the qualities of the Vice President and the need for all Nigerians to back him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

IIn his keynote address, a former Chief Whip of the Senate, Professor. Olusola Adeyeye, described as an easy choice for Nigerians to make in 2923 bearing in mind his nymerous positive and admirable leadership qualities.

Adeyeye said: “At this moment, choosing the President is very easy for Nigerians because we have Professor. Yemi Osinbajo, the man of the moment.

“He is a leader with vision and mission that transcends all tribal sentiments and considers our common humanity.

“At this point in time, we need a man like Osinbajo who is intellectual, versatile and very suited for the throne.

“He has good characters which is the best quality of leadership and displays keen intellects with the noble intention that if elected he will inspire millions of Nigerians because he is a man of his words.

“For me, it is an easy choice to make. For millions of Nigerians, given a chance, it should equally be an easy choice to make except that many are mired in pessimism that arose from wanton betrayal by governments. For the New Tribe here gathered plus millions of our cohorts all over Nigeria, our choice is clear and simple!

Also addressing the audience at the occasion, the National Coordinator, Yemi Osinbanjo for President, Anwar Hamza said Nigerians should vote wisely in 2023, adding that they should vote for the Vice President for continuity and progress of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

He said Nigerians cannot not afford to miss the opportunity of electing the Vice President in order to continue with the good work started by the President Muhammad Buhari administration.

Hamza said: “Yemi is competent, a well cultured character, with capacity, knowledge and integrity. He has all the qualities to pilot the nation’s affairs after PMB.”