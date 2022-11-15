From Romanus Ugwu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has warned that the February 2023 presidential poll is more than an election, but a fight.

He spoke during the official flag-off of his campaign in Jos, Plateau State.

In attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, his National Working Committee (NWC) members, the progressive Governors, Ministers, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Prof. Ben Ayade (Crossrivers) Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, former Bauchi governor Mohammed Abubakar, former Ekiti governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Borno, Modu Ali-Sheriff, and former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

In his speech, Asiwaju said: “February 2023 is more than an election. It is a fight to define the soul of the nation and to determine our collective fate.

“Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all? Or do we toss these ideals away, lashing ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose rantings show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy.

“One party wants to take us back to a past that never should have been. Another party wants to take us to a past that resides only in its candidate’s head.

“Neither the old road nor the fantasy road is good enough. Instead, we forge the wiser path toward our approved destination — an even better Nigeria. This is what the election is truly about,” he quipped.

Tinubu, also praised Nigerians for believing in the APC to lead the country to progress after years of backwardness under the PDP administration by declaring “hope is back.”

He said the campaign was starting in Plateau, a place that properly shows Nigeria’s vast potentials.

“One can see greater prosperity and jobs in an economy humming with activity. From the farmer in the rural area to the city boy in a bustling urban centre, each will have productive work to do and a decent home to return to.

“One can see a Nigeria where all who want to will be able to build a decent life from the fruits of their individual and collective endeavour.

“From this fine vantage point, we see how far we have come. We also see how far we must go and the road that will take us there,” Tinubu said.

On his plans for the country if elected president, Tinubu said unlike other parties who are either dwelling on a fruitless past or a tomorrow of fantasies, his administration hopes to chart the course of progress already stated by the Buhari administration.

“We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to this nation.

