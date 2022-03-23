Road to 2023: Pressure mounts on Bayelsa SSG, COS to contest NASS seats

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Pressure is mounting on the Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Hon Friday Konbowei Benson and the Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga to contest the Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa East Senatorial districts election respectively on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Benson, a former speaker of the House of Assembly and House of Representative candidate for the 2019 Southern Ijaw Federal constituency contested the PDP governorship primaries with incumbent Governor Douye Diri and was later appointed SSG after the Supreme Court verdict that returned Diri as the governor.

Agadaga, a retired Permanent Secretary and former commissioner is a kinsman of former President Goodluck Jonathan from Ogbia Local Government Area, whom both he and Governor Diri served as Commissioners.

According to investigations those behind the mounting pressure wants Benson to replace Senator Moses Cleopas while Agadaga is expected to fly the PDP flag for Bayelsa East senatorial election in line with the zoning arrangement of the area to checkmate the All Progressive Congress(APC) plan to retain the ticket in Nembe against the principle of rotation among the three local government areas , namely Ogbia, Nembe and Brass.

The plan to draft Benson into the senatorial race has unsettled Cleopas and he has vowed not to go down without a fight.

In a crypt message on Face book, Cleopas wrote about a ‘Sunami’

“Watch out for the reality of the ‘ Sunami’ that we had avoided and prayed it never happens…. “Obviously it is not in our hands and it is not our making…….

“Time and season it happened to all…..

“The hour has finally come…. How I wish they avoided it.”

Cleopas, a former chairman of the party in the state is said to be oiling his political structure to fight any attempt to deny him a second term in the Senate.

In the Bayelsa East, a group Bayelsa East Prosperity Network in a solidarity march to Government House said they want to intimate Governor Diri of their resolve to ensure Agadaga contests the Bayelsa East Senatorial District elections.

The coordinator of the group, Chief Ani Amangala- Apata explained that Agadaga remains thier choice for Bayelsa East.

According to him, the people of Ogbia are backing Agadaga because of his humility and commitment to the administration of Governor Diri.

Also speaking Kenneth Jacob said Agadaga has done a lot for the education sector and there is optimism that as a Senator, he will do more in the education sector by presenting bills that will favour the educational system in the senatorial district.

Agadaga in his remarks commended the leadership of the group noting that he has decided to heed the clarion call to serve the people of Bayelsa East.