From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Coalition of Northern Youth Support Group, under the leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly has described Prof. Kingsley Moghalu as the answer to Nigeria’s problems if he wins 2023 presidential race.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Faruku Ofoku stated this at the invitation and endorsement of Prof. Moghalu, a presidential aspirant from the South East, to run under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Coalition of over 57 non governmental organisations made it clear that Prof. Moghalu is a good material and capable to be Nigerian President come 2023 because of his quality credentials.

“We have not forgotten that during the first four years of his leadership he was able to improve the life of Nigerian citizens by mapping out an economy and growth plan which focused on restoring economy by stabilizing the macro- economic environment, achieving agriculture and food security, ensuring energy sufficiency, improving transportation infrastructure ( Road Network and railways), Industrialization by focusing small and medium enterprises, power, Job creation, Agriculture, security and social investment, all as an appreciation to the present administration under president Buhari.

Prof. Moghalu is a transformational leader with consistent track record of high impact success in domains including central banking, economic policy, development policy and finance, governance, transparency and accountability, international affairs and law, among others”. The group said.

The Arewa group also identified four other key achievements in some areas that includes National Security in which Prof. Kingsley Moghalu handled in united nations security operations in several countries, and addressed terrorism, armed conflict and counter insurgency.

“In national building, Prof. Moghalu has extensive experienced in managing diversity, and helped rebuild several broken nations; for example Cambodia, Rwanda ( after the genocide) and Croatia

experience.

“Also in the economy, he supervised and stabilized a $ 200BN banking sector after the 2008 committee global financial crises, developed BVN, and managed Nigeria’s $37 bn external reserved, Member monetary policy committee that brought inflation down to single digit (8%).

“He was in foreign affairs, united nations diplomat for 17 years, rising to the highest career rank of Director.

“With this, we the coalition of over 57 youth supports groups drawn from the North west, North East, North central, under the leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly and are here today to tell the world that we have endorsed and adopted Professor Kingsley Moghalu to be our Presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general election”. The group added.