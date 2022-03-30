From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The myriad of problems facing Nigeria are not insurmountable with the right leadership says the Presidential Campaign group of the former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The group noted that with a competent, youthful and proper leadership that can only be presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria must pick the right leadership in 2023.

The Chairman of the Abubakar Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council and Second republic Senator, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, while addressing Bayelsa PDP leadership led by the Chairman, Solomon Aguanana and statutory delegates in Yenagoa on Wednesday in Yenagoa declared that with Bukola Saraki as the party presidential candidate of the party and President of the country come 2023, the nation will get the needed leadership and Nigeria’s problems will be surmountable.

According to him, Nigeria is currently suffering because of lack of good leadership and therefore urged PDP delegates to vote for Saraki during the party’s primary in order get solution to lack of leadership in the country,

“Nigeria is in need of a competent leader, the problem of Nigeria is not just in economy that have been ruined by few corrupt people, the problem of Nigeria is that the educational system had been ruined, the present administration has not carter for the young people, it has not carter for the poor, that is why many Nigerians send their children outside the country to find universities for themselves”

“ The problem of Nigeria is that we lack security and we cannot sleep in our homes with our eyes closed, the problem of Nigeria is not only that, tribalism has moved full circle and its controlling the federal government, along with nepotism and all other things that have made honest people with their honest enterprises to not get a decent living. Problem of Nigeria is lack of leadership; we do not have a leader to make the country great. In this coming dispensation, join other Nigerians to anoint Bukola Saraki as president. Saraki will make Nigeria a country of our dream, 2023, we must produce the caliber of leaders that will be respected across the world.

Also speaking, a member of the Saraki for President team, Prince Olateru Lekan, decried a situation in Nigeria under APC, pointing out that the country is under the grip of insecurity.

“We are in a serious problem in Nigeria and if care is not taken, God forbid, we may not have Nigeria three years from now. That is why we are here because tough times like this, we begin to take extraordinary actions, that is why we have come to tell you that we need a president that can be a Nigerian president, not a regional president, the president that can provide solution to these problems that we are facing”.