From Gyang Bere, Jos

TEKAN, a collation of churches in Nigeria, also known also as the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to reject any political party that filled Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket for the 2023 general elections.

TEKAN President Rev Dr Caleb Ahima and General Secretary Rev Moses Ebuga, in a statement in Jos, condemned the call for Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket for the 2023.

“The Fellowship wishes to add her Voice on the agitation going on for Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket in the country, as a fellowship, we stand to condemn such calls and stress that the diversity of our country and the religious sensitivity in the country at this material time cannot allow for such proposal, hence the need to consider both religion in our choice-making for the leadership of our country.

“TEKAN as a fellowship is calling on all Christians in Nigeria to reject any political party that is calling for Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket”.

The Church decried the high level of financial inducement that marred the primary elections and urged INEC, the electoral empire to do the needful by being free, and fair for all.

“We also appeal to the EFCC to intervene and arrest all those involved in the inducement of delegates, we must stand for the credible candidates irrespective of their financial status”.

TEKAN called on eligible Nigerians, especially Christians, to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2023 general election, if they truly want to effect positive change.

The statement noted that the church leadership is in support of clergies who have taken action against members who don’t have PVCs.

The church while reacting to the prevailing security challenges in the country, said the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Benue, Taraba and other states in Nigeria is unacceptable.

“We call on President Muhamadu Buhari and the security chiefs to act swiftly to prevent the Nigerian state from derailing into a state of Anarchy. The recent killings of Christian worshippers in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State is worrisome and Unacceptable”.

TEKAN condemned the recent abduction of a Catholic Priest in Jos East Local Government of Plateau State Rev. Fr. James Kantoma and call on security agencies to curtail the selective nature of kidnapping Christian clergymen across the country.

