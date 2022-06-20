From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Chief Chuku Wachuku, has called on the people of Abia State to reject recycled politicians in the 2023 polls.

Wachuku, the pioneer DG of NDE and Young Progressive Party (YPP), senatorial flag bearer for Abia Central, stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia.

He regretted that expired politicians had refused to give way to the younger generation to contribute their quota in governance.

Wachuku, who has consistently advocated the transfer of power to youths, challenged youths and women to rise against chronic politicians who have continued to “sit on their future”.

He bemoaned the situation whereby power gladiators in the state have refused to accommodate the youth and women in government, but only remember them during election periods, and insisted such anomaly must stop.

“Every four years, Nigerians and especially youths, are presented with a unique opportunity to make a change in their lives; each time they postpone it.

“First it was the ‘Not too young to Rule’ fight; they didn’t get anywhere. Now, it is a movement to parties with ideological themes not favourable to the youth and women, just to present themselves with the same old song.

“Nothing will change unless the youths and the women arise. This time, let us take our future in our hands.

“Reject recycled politicians. Try new people and see the difference”.

He argued that with a reasonable youth and women voting population, it would be difficult for recycled politicians to manipulate the electoral process as usual.

