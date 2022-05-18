From John Adams, Minna

Member, House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Constituency from Niger state and

All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial Aspirant, Hon Mohammed Bago has ruled out any possibility of a Consensus candidate ahead of the party primary, saying that is it too late for such arrangement.

The gubernatorial Aspirant who stated this in New Bussa, Borgu local government area of the state when he addressed the party delegates ahead of the Governorship primary election, said what the Aspirants need at this point in term is a level plain ground for a smooth primary election.

“What we need now is a level plain ground, we need a free and fair Primary”.

The gubernatorial Aspirant pointed out idea of any Consensus arrangement is usually discussed before the purchase of form by Aspirants, adding that “people have gone too far in their consultations and have equally spent too much, so you don’t talk of a Consensus at this stage, it is late”.

According to him, “it is not possible at this point, it can’t work, you do that before people purchase nomination form not now that people have gone too far and have spent their money”, he added.

He therefore commended the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for coming out to say that he has no any anointed candidate to succeed him, adding that ” this has put to rest rumor that a particular Aspirant had paid N5billion to enable him emerged as the candidate for the party.

“The governor has met with different stakeholders at various level to reaffirm his commitment to a free and fair process. The governor has said that the Governorship is not for sale. That is quite commendable, we are all going into the Primary with unbiased minds”.

On the trending video where the state party Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro openly endorsed the state governor for Niger North Senatorial seat, Bago said “that is his choice, this is democracy, there is no leader of a party or a father that does not have preference for a particular candidate but his support does not take away anything from the other Aspirants, election is about the people and people wish will surely prevail”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .